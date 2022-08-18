2023: Bola Tinubu mum after meeting with Olusegun Obasanjo

THE Penthouse residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, yesterday, turned into a political ground following the visit of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to the former president.

Tinubu, who arrived at the Penthouse in his chopper at about 1 pm, was welcomed with funfair by his supporters and members of the party.

He was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel; his predecessor, Olusegun Osoba; former deputy and state government functionaries.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; former APC interim Chairman, Bisi Akande and former EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, went into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

Though details of the closed-door meeting were not known, as the former Lagos State governor refused to speak with newsmen, it was gathered that the meeting was not unconnected to Tinubu’s presidential bid and the need to get Obasanjo’s endorsement.

While addressing the artisans, who gathered at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto in Abeokuta for their annual celebration, Tinubu said campaigns for the 2023 general elections have not started.

He said: “I only came here to greet you. We are glad about what the governor is doing in the state. I thank you for all the support you have been given.

“The campaign has not started. We are just here to greet you.”

Meanwhile, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, yesterday, visited Afrobeat singer, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti in his residence at Alagbole, a suburb of Ogun, at the boundary with Lagos State.

Obi was accompanied by maverick artiste; Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy

Obi, during his visit, told the singer that he did not endorse attacks on him by his supporters over his declaration that he can never be “Obidient.”

The LP presidential candidate told the musician that he encourages his supporters to embark on campaigns on issues that affect Nigerians.

A claim by Anikulapo-Kuti had gone viral where he said that he can never be obidient with Obi’s supporters threatening to burn down the popular Afrika Shrine, the performance centre of Anikulapo-Kuti.

But the singer clarified his statement saying that his statement did not mean he was against Obi.

Responding to a Twitter user again, yesterday, he said: “I’ve said this time without number. I never attacked his supporters. Why don’t you attack the journalist who choose to write rubbish, refused to ever make my point of view of other candidates, and just wanted to cause trouble for himself?