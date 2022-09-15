2023: Bola Tinubu will fix Nigeria – cleric

The leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria (YPN), Pastor John Desmond, has canvassed support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Desmond made the call in Umuahia, Abia State during a senstisation tour of young professionals who are members of the APC across the South East.

Desmond said Tinubu has the courage, vision and capacity to transform Nigeria.

According to him: ” Tinubu is one rare personality with selfless features, strides and achievements. He is a politician, businessman and leader of thought that has earned a place in history as one of the most spectacular political gem who has effected monumental democratic change in the country’s political evolution.

“Jagaban understood the relevance of youths in the demographic segmentation of Nigeria. He foresaw the emergence of this sector of our demography and quickly exploited this.

“The consequence of that stride is the emergence of young political heavyweights, such as Raji Fashola, Yemi Osinbajo, Akinwumu Ambode, Banire, Obanikoro, Alake, Fayemi, Edun, Aregbesola, Akabueze, Igbokwe, Fowler, etc.

“Therefore, my SouthEast brothers, if you must vote, I urge you to look at the future and drop emotions and vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC during the general elections.”