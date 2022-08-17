2023: Bola Tinubu, Olusegun Obasanjo meet in Abeokuta — in pictures

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu, who arrived at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in his chopper at about 1 pm, was welcomed with funfair by his supporters and members of the party.

Tinubu was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba and state government functionaries.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, APC former interim chairman, Bisi Akande and Nuhu Ribadu, went into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

He is also expected to address his supporters and members of the APC later at the MKO Abiola Stadium.