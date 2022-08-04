2023: Bola Tinubu presents campaign chief Simon Lalong to Muhammadu Buhari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the leadership of the party, on Thursday, presented the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, as the Campaign Director-General.

Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He was accompanied by the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu, vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong.

The chairman also announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman.

The former Lagos state governor who arrived the foreground of the State House at about 3.55p.m. went straight to the office of the President for a closed-door meeting.