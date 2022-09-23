2023: Bola Tinubu taunts Atiku Abubakar over PDP crisis

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a swipe at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer Atiku Abubakar over the crisis in his party.

He said with the crisis, Atiku has again allowed the presidency to slip away from him.

Mocking the former Vice President for his inability to resolve the internal crisis in his party, the APC standard bearer advised Atiku to kiss his presidential ambition goodbye.

Rivers Govermor Nyesom Wike has been spearheading a group asking for the removal of PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

On Friday, he vowed he and his loyalists won’t give up except Iyu resigns for a Southerner to take over.

Reacting to the development in Abuja, the APC candidate, in a statement by his Campaign Council Director Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said Atiku created the crisis for himself by pushing the fallacy that only a northern candidate can win the presidency for his party.

“Once again, another bid for the presidency of our country by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is slipping away. This is unravelling before our very eyes even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) blows the whistle on the electioneering campaign.

” His party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray. The signs are just too ominous for the Waziri what with the report by the Economic Intelligence Unit predicting another trashing for him in the forthcoming polls.

“After violating his party’s code for power rotation between the north and south and grabbing the PDP ticket without a modicum of sensibilities about our national ethos, Alhaji Atiku is now faced with the karma of his inordinate ambition.

“The PDP has imploded in a battle of attrition, the result of which is predictable. The ongoing fratricidal war where a faction of the party being led by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is engaging Atiku in a fight to finish has undermined any momentum the PDP candidate had hoped to build. With the further loss of confidence in PDP by its members who can not find any redeeming feature in the fast disappearing party, it is crystal clear that Atiku’s latest bid for Nigeria’s top job has hit the rocks.

“A pillar of Atiku’s campaign is the claim of being a unifier and nationalist. That bogus claim has now been discredited, even within his party as the disaffected members cry for justice and inclusivity.

“Instead of the perennially running and perennially failing candidate to offer them some sop, he has rebuffed them, pleading that he could not grant their request for justice.”

The former Lagos Governor wrote off Atiku describing him as a man that cannot resolve crises within his party.

Taunting the PDP flag bearer, Tinubu said: “Instead of being a unifier, Atiku is now a divider-in-chief.

“His campaign on this score is heading for a still birth, just as some of his programmes are nothing new, as they are already being implemented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Former leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan demonstrated this in 1999, 2003 and 2011.

“As a campaign, we can only pity former Vice President Atiku for the self-inflicted injury he invited unto himself. Chinua Achebe, the very accomplished novelist in one of his classics, Arrow of God, wrote that a man who brought ant-infested faggots into the homestead should not grumble when lizards begin to visit him.

“Atiku brought this unto himself and we dare say he can kiss his ill-fated presidential bid goodbye.”