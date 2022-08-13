2023: Bola Tinubu will give youths opportunities to be business, political leaders – group

A support group, Asiwaju-Shettima Connect, has said the All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would give young Nigerians the opportunity to take up the baton as leaders in politics and business in his administration.

In a statement by its National Convener, Adebanjo Moyosore, the group noted that there are huge public policy problems that are yet to be addressed to allow the youths express themselves.

According to the group, most of the challenges we face in the country would not be solved until someone like Tinubu who has the foresight and love for the youths of this country becomes president.

It lauded the presidential flag bearer for his remarks on Nigerian youths and their exploits in the world of music and sports in a video.

The former Lagos Governor had in a video to commemorate the International Youth Day 2022, tagged “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Age” said many Nigerian artistes, including Burna boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, and Tems, had ruled the world with their musical talents.

The APC presidential candidate had also in the video lauded Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and others for their sterling performance at the just concluded Commonwealth Games which where Nigeria came 7th in the medals table and 1st in Africa.

The statement reads: “He has remained a mentor who has over these year mentored the best managers in politics and business; the single most important thing any true leader can do to help prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton, and to take their own crack at changing the fortune of their country.

“There are huge public policy problems that are yet to be addressed to allow the youths of this country express themselves and most of these challenges we face in country today, from insecurity to poverty, high cost of living and unemployment would not be solved until someone like Tinubu who has the foresight and love for the youths of this country comes in.

“We have seen what he has turned Lagos into in twenty years. Lagos today has become the third largest economy in Africa because of Tinubu’s master plan to build a mega city, something he can do better if given the opportunity to lead the country.”