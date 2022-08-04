Obidike Chukwuebuka, Director General, Conference of APC Support Groups, has said that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would make Nigeria the economic hub of West Africa if elected in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Obidke who noted that Tinubu would make the country more attractive than other presidential candidates, urged Nigerians to vote for Jagaban.

Listing Tinubu’s abilities, Obidike stated that when Tinubu was the Lagos state governor, he made Lagos economy more attractive than other states.

Hon Obidike who made this statement through his Facebook handle, said that the APC flag bearer Tinubu is ready to lead Nigeria to an enviable economic height, by attracting quality foreign investments.

He noted that the former Lagos governor and APC candidate will ensure Nigeria weaned herself from a historical dependence on crude oil and economic diversity.

Obidike said that he’s certain that Tinubu will actively engage with the private sector at the highest levels to listen to the concerns of foreign investors and to ensure commitment to creating enabling policies in which their businesses can survive and thrive.

Hon. Obidike while stressing that enormous potential exists for foreign investment and for the local economy, listed sectors which have barely been exploited to include Nigeria’s 180-million population and abundance of labour; arable land; forest waters; oil and gas; solid minerals; livestock and huge tourist potential, he assured that Sen. Bola Tinubu is prepared to usher in fresh investment blueprints that will make Nigeria more attractive.