2023: Borno APC stakeholders drums support for Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket

The Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno state; have drummed support for the Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket to win the 2023 general elections.

According to the Stakeholders who were drawn from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC including Chairmen and Secretaries of the 15 wards, yesterday in Maiduguri disclosed that, they have been staunch supporters of the APC, hence, they are ever ready to continue to give their unflinching support to ensure the party win all elective positions at the Ward, Council, state and the national level.

The Forum Chairman who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, Alhaji Kaumi Musa said; “We just had our meeting recently with the leadership of our great party led by Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori on how we will strategize to support the party in its campaigns, and we want to reiterate that Borno state will give unprecedented votes to all our candidates.

He described the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, as the best option to rescue the country from economic decline with increased insecurity in people’s lives and property.

“This Forum are proud to be associated with massive people-oriented projects executed by governor Babagana Zulum in the last three and half years, which are glaringly spread across the 27 local government areas, particularly in Maiduguri metropolis where several mega schools, roads, hospitals/clinics were constructed and commissioned by Mr President Muhammadu Buhari among others.

“Under the present administration, we have witnessed several dividends of democracy with the empowerment of our people, and we have no option but to ensure our total support and cooperation to the APC- Led government.

“It is, therefore, disheartening to hear some insinuations on the social media that some APC stakeholders in MMC are not carried along in policies and programmes of the present administration. The Forum want to use this medium to reassure that we are working round the clock to fish out those who were perpetrating falsehood against us in social media.” Musa stated.

He, therefore, called on the people to continue to support the present administration, which will soon receive thousands of decampees from various opposition political parties into the APC fold, as a banner for campaigns will soon be lifted based on the 2022 Electoral Act Provisions.