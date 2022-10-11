2023: Chimaroke Nnamani warns PDP against ignoring Nyesom Wike, four governors

The Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, has described the absence of five serving Peoples Democratic Party Governors during the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital as discouraging.

He cautioned the leadership of the party against isolating and ignoring the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his four colleagues who are aggrieved because doing so would work against the overall interest of the PDP during the 2023 general elections.

Wike and four of his colleagues namely: Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu(Abia) and their supporters were conspicuously absent at the Atiku Abubakar/ Ifeanyi Okowa flagged off presidential campaigns in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, on Monday.

Nnamani; a two-time former Governor of Enugu state (1999- 2007) gave the words of caution in a statement he signed in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He noted that it would be “sheer arrogance“ on the part of the party leadership to ignore a critical group of five sitting Governors.

The PDP stalwart said, “ Today, I go on record in total condemnation of the treatment of the five governors mostly from the southern states within the PDP. The Governors are our leaders and their humiliation rubs off on all of us”.

He recalled that state Governors were not treated with ignominy during his days.

He further cautioned the party against erecting parallel structures in the five affected states saying “politics is local and the folks from these affected states parading with the PDP leadership will not deliver their polling booths without the Governors.

“Without the involvement of the Governors that are our leaders, these mere cheerleaders and feel-good political operatives cannot deliver.“

He further said, “ They can drag themselves from their home states to Abuja. Some are Abuja permanent residents. They dress the meetings and Colour the rallies, but that is what it is, political colour dressing “.