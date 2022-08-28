2023: Christian group seeks issue-based campaigns

Christian Conscience, a non-denominational Christian group has called on politicians in the country to refrain from being vain in their campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tunji Oguntuase, said in a note made available to Church Times that the decision to caution politicians on their campaign methodology was taken at its August meeting.

Referring to the statement at the end of the meeting which was signed by the group’s National Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Yetunde Akinluyi, and the National Secretary, The Revd Dr. Kolawole Verralls, Oguntuase said, “ We are making a clarion call on all politicians to allow their campaign ahead of 2023 general elections be issue-based rather than being mundane and vain.”

The group noted that when issues that can mould the opinion of voters are discussed, it becomes very easy to determine and vote for credible and God-fearing leaders.

It noted that Nigeria is moving on a path of progress. It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to continue to make positive strides at ensuring credible elections in 2023.

The Christian group called on INEC to ensure continuous voter education, sensitization of the electorates and other stakeholders on the technological improvement of its operations which was demonstrated at the recent elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

While noting that there may still be some lapses; the group pleaded that INEC should continue to improve on its performance.

“We want INEC to improve on its performance index so that the 2023 general elections will be the best to be conducted so far in the country.

“As stakeholders in project Nigeria, we are watching keenly with all arsenal in our possession. We promise that any infraction noticed before and during the campaign period shall be made available to Nigerians so they could make up their minds on who to vote for” the group pledged.

It called on all Nigerians to have a positive mind toward the 2023 elections adding, “We should not overheat the polity considering the fragile situation of the Nation”