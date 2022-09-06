2023: Court orders INEC to accept, publish Sani Noma as Argungu/Augie PDP candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish the name of SANI YAKUBU NOMA as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 General Elections.

Sani Yakubu Noma contested the primary election of PDP for Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State conducted on 25th May, 2022 and won.

However, PDP submitted the name of GARBA ARGUNGU who contested the Kebbi Governorship and lost. Dissatisfied with the submission of Argungu’s name, NOMA through his Counsel J.J Usman, SAN filed an action SUIT NO:FHC/KB/CS/20/2022 BETWEEN SANI YAKUB NOMA V. HARUNA GARBA ARGUNGU & 2 ORS before the Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi.

Upon being served with the Originating Summons, ARGUNGU and PDP filed Preliminary Objections to the suit.

The Court presided by Justice Baba Gana Ashigar in his judgment delivered on Monday 5th September 2022, agreed with Usman SAN and held that the Preliminary Objections filed against the suit were frivolous and dismissed them.

In considering the Originating Summons, the Court upheld all the argument of the Plaintiff through his Counsel J.J Usman, SAN and held that the Plaintiff’s suit is meritorious.

The Court therefore directed INEC to accept and publish the name of SANI YAKUBU NOMA as the only candidate of the PDP for Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State in the 2023 General Elections.