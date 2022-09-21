2023: Cross River governor pledges peaceful atmosphere for electioneering

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, Tuesday gave guarantees that there will be a peaceful atmosphere for the 2023 elections in the state.

Ayade pledged while receiving the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to the state, Dr. Alalibo Sinikiem Johnson at the Conference Room of the Governor’s Office, Calabar.

The Governor tasked Dr. Johnson with free, fair, and credible elections in the state, adding that given the new REC’s track records and integrity, he had no doubt he would deliver.

According to the Governor, “On behalf of the good people of Cross River State, l hereby give you that commitment that we will guarantee you free and safe elections; we also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to please honour its pledge too so that we can have free, fair, credible, reliable and dependable elections.

“Government is not going to in any way influence your process, but we want to say that we are available and willing to support you at all times that INEC will require our services.”

Ayade commendedthe INEC Chairman, ProfessorMahmood Yakubu “who has distinguished himself in this country.”

The Governor added, “Never before have we had an INEC Chairman who has enjoyed mutual trust from both the ruling party and the opposition parties.

“This is one chairman who has conducted his elections and results returned based on what is on the ground.

“He is not subject to any inducement, he is subject to the God that he serves and l want to say that his name would go down in history as one of the very best INEC Chairmen that we have ever had. God bless him and God will continue to sustain him.”