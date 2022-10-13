2023: CUPP, CSOs, ethnic youth leaders allege plot to stop electronic transmission of results

Opposition political parties in Nigeria, Civil Society Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and ethnic youth leaders in the country have alleged plot to stop electronic transmission of results in the 2023 general elections.

They also claimed to have uncovered plans to force the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deactivate the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System, BIVAS, from the INEC server during the elections.

The groups at a joint briefing in Abuja yesterday, alleged that some governors were rooting for a leadership change in the commission.

National chairmen of registered and deregistered political parties, the opposition coalition CUPP, and civil society groups numbering over 50, along with hundreds of their members, attended the press briefing, which also had in attendance leading national chairmen and representatives of opposition parties and chieftains from Labour Party, LP; Action Alliance, AA; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and African Democratic Congress, ADC, among others.

Reading the text of the briefing, spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, insisted that there was immense pressure on the leadership of INEC to deactivate the BIVAS from its server.

“The pressure has been resisted by INEC, hence the plot to cause a leadership change in the electoral management body which will consume top officials, including the chairman and few national commissioners still insisting on the use of the BIVAS,” he said.

Ugochinyere said the group had “also resolved to immediately approach the court to seek judicial redress to ensure the electoral process is not derailed.”