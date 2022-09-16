2023: CUPP welcomes INEC reassurance to clean up voter register

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has lauded the reassurance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do a comprehensive clean up of the voter register, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The coalition, in a statement, on Friday, by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, also noted the resolve by the electoral commission to prosecute those fingered in the alleged falsification of the Voter register.

It said INEC’s assurance that fake names will be expunged from the voter register would further help to douse the tension in some states where the manipulations allegedly occurred.

Ugochinyere had at a press briefing, in Abuja, on Wednesday, raised an alarm about alleged fake registration, and charged INEC to reassure Nigerians about its readiness to conduct a credible polls in 2023.

The coalition noted that it “also welcomes the assurance by INEC to investigate the reported secrete move by some undemocratic elements to force the commission to dump the use of the widely accepted Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine in the 2023 election .

” And for the avoidance of doubt, the exposed discrepancies by opposition parties in Voter register in 22 APC controlled states was not to witch-hunt any person or group of persons ,but a patriotic move by CUPP to further alert INEC and indeed Nigerians of desperate plot by some undemocratic forces to compromise 2023 election”

“We are happy that the commission admitted some of the discrepancies we had earlier raised in the register but we want to particularly commend the commission for taking the necessary steps to address this monumental electoral fraud which in our mind were perpetuated by those working to compromise the 2023 election .

“As opposition parties we await the final cleaned list by the commission, and this is the only way to douse the tension already generated by this fraud “