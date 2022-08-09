2023: Delta APC unveils Friday Osanebi as deputy governorship candidate

The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Friday Osanebi, has been officially unveiled by the State Working Committee, SWC, led by the Chairman, Engr. Omeni Sobotie.

Unveiling Osanebi during a strategic meeting of the SWC at the state party secretariat in Asaba on Monday, Sobotie said the choice of Osanebi as deputy governorship candidate has proven to be the very best in the history of Delta, because since Osanebi’s emergence, the broom revolution has swept across all nooks and crannies of Delta.

Osanebi in his remarks, appreciated the support his nomination got from members of the SWC and promised not to disappoint their trust.

In another development, as the race for 2023 heats up, the endorsement for the governorship and deputy governorship candidate of APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Friday Osanebi has continued to come in from Deltans across the state.

Today in Asaba, 100% Osanebi Group, Osanebi Women Vanguard, Osanebi Gallant Women Network, Delta State Youth Council, Pan-Niger Delta Youth Council Association and the leadership of Abuator Community endorsed the joint gubernatorial ticket of Omo-Agege and Osanebi.

The groups said they were all excited by the emergence of Osanebi as the deputy governorship candidate of the APC.

They said Osanebi has distinguished himself over the years in service and leadership, adding that Osanebi’s track records makes it easy for the people to identify with him.

In a related development, Beneku Community in Ndokwa East has pledged their total support for their son, Osanebi.

The community, through a delegation led by their spokesman, Chief Clifford Iwegbue, said they were overjoyed their son emerged as the deputy governorship candidate of the APC.

Recounting the positive impacts of Osanebi in the community, they said the people of Beneku count themselves privileged to be brethren of Osanebi.

They assured the APC deputy governorship candidate that no vote will leave the community for any other party across all elections in 2023.

Responding, Osanebi lauded the groups for their unflinching support and thanked the community for standing firm with him since he ventured into politics.

He promised not to disappoint them, adding that he and his principal, Senator Omo-Agege, would be accountable to Deltans when elected in 2023.