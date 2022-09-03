2023: Delta PDP chieftain decamps to APC

A former People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Delta State, Ambassador Karo Ekewenu, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the ceremony held at Orho-Erha Secondary School, Ugono Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Ambassador Ekewenu, a renowned philanthropist and United Nations Ambassador on Sustainable Development Goals, said he took the decision because of the division and lack of internal democracy in the state chapter of PDP, his former party.

According to him, “My decision to dump the crumbling PDP was borne out of the fact that there’s no transparency in PDP which was evident during the primary election to elect the party’s gubernatorial candidate.”

He said: “I and my teeming supporters have now moved to APC to ensure victory for all its candidates in next year’s general election. From the National Assembly to the state and the Presidency where we will ensure that the distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege becomes the governor of Delta State and also Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the President of Nigeria.

“These are great politicians with the love of the people at heart and who can turn round the fortunes of Delta State and Nigeria respectively going by their antecedents in and out of office,” he added.

Ekewenu, one of the major financiers of PDP in the 2015/2019 elections and former Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Maritime Development, was received by APC State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, who was represented by APC Delta Central Gubernatorial Campaign Coordinator, Olorogun Ominimini Obiuwevbi.

Other top party officials including the Ward Chairman, Chief Gabriel Orogun; Ward Executives; Chairman, Orogun APC Elders and Leaders’ Forum, Olorogun Jones Esombi, and APC House of Assembly Candidate for Ughelli North Constituency 1, Barrister Matthew Omonade as well as many other party chieftains and supporters were present to witness the defection of the party stalwart.