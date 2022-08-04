2023: Dino Melaye reacts to appointment by Atiku Abubakar

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has appreciated the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for appointing him as a spokesperson for the 2023 presidential campaign.

The Senator expressed his gratitude in a tweet via his official Twitter page, vowing not to disappoint Atiku or PDP.

He wrote. “I thank Atiku Abubakar for appointing me as his Spokesperson and that of the PDP presidential campaign of the PDP in a letter personally written by the next president of Nigeria.

“Thank you, sir and l will not let you or our great party down. God bless you sir and VP Okowa. Let’s go.”