2023 elections: Ibrahim Babangida urges NURTW to be law-abiding

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, Nigeria former President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has cautioned members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, nationwide to be law abiding in their day-to-day activities.

The former President, who described the driving profession as noble said he was very proud to be associated with the union and would be ready to assist the union in any capacity.

The former Military Head of States stated this when leadership of the Union paid him a courtesy visit at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state.

President Babangida, who is the life patron of the union stated that no serious government will under rate the importance and contributions of the transport workers in the scheme of things adding that he would continue to appreciate the roles of the union, especially during his regime.

He advised members of the union throughout the federation to always maintain peace and unity and be law abiding in their day to day activities, especially now that elections are fast approaching.

Responding, the president of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, said the visit was long overdue.

“We ought to have been here before now to tap from your wealth of experience and to see how you are faring, but we couldn’t come due to the Covid19 pandemic, but thank God we are here today.”

The union chairman thanked the former president for always being a pillar of support for the union.

“The union will always be proud to be associated with your achievements while in office, some of which include mentioned the establishment of the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC), The Peoples Bank, Better Life for Rural Women among others. They wish him long life and pray God to give him good health.”