2023: Enugu APC chapter chairman ‘expelled’

Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugo Agbalah, has been ‘expelled’ from the party.

The Udi/Agbudu Ward of Udi local government area of the embattled chairman announced his expulsion from the party on Friday night.

The expulsion letter jointly signed by the Ward chairman, Mr. Aduma Ferdinand, and secretary, Mr. Onyia Francis, made available to journalists Friday night in Enugu, disclosed that the State party chairman was suspended from the party for failing to appear before a Disciplinary Committee to answer to allegations leveled against him.

It was gathered that a member of the Ward had written a petition against Agbalah, accusing him of not being a registered member of the party at the Ward level.

Other allegations include running the party aground, a development they said may make it impossible for them to win elections in 2023 and not attending meetings of the party at the ward and not being a financial member.

Recall that Agbalah has series of pending court cases challenging his alledged non-membership of the APC.

When contacted, Agballah dismissed his expulsion with a wave of hand, noting that those behind the expulsion were fake Ward executive members.

He spoke through his media adviser, Comrade Kenneth Oforma, alleging that the said ward executives were impersonators.

“The person whose signature is there as chairman is not the chairman of the Ward. The chairman of the Ward is Chinedu Ezeago.

“The wording of illiterate and non-party members. They have suspended, debarred, expelled all in same breath. No disciplinary committee hearing, not even presence of one,” Oforma stated.