Women and Youth groups have pledged to produce mass votes for APC at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed by Amina Musa Sabo, a representative of the group while giving a vote of thanks at the closing ceremony of the one day seminar on ‘Experience Sharing of Social Media Best Practices, Legal Implications and Ethical Writing’ organized for Yobe South Social Media Unity Forum.

According to her, the Youths and Women in Fika Local Government Area will surprise the government “we will deliver votes enemas unusual of before, this time we’re mobilize house to house to ensure that all the votes were casted in favor of APC”.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman of the Zone ‘B’ APC Social Media Unity Forum, Mohammed Musa Kawuwale appreciated Fika Local Government Area Community for the mass turn out and support to the incumbent administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

He said that the one day seminar was aimed at improving the skills of the social media practitioners in the area, informing them on the techniques of objective writing and uniting them together for peaceful coexistence.

In his paper presentation, one of the resources person and a serving Journalist in the state, Mohammed Abubakar took the participants through ‘Experience Sharing of Social Media Best Practices, Legal Implications and Ethical Writing’.

He further informed about the implications of spreading fake news, rumors, blackmail and other unethical practice.

Abubakar advised them to fear God in their posts “God will one day ask you to account for the rumors, blackmail and violence you have incited via your handle, always cross check your facts before posting, never post when you are angry, emotional, drunk because you will end up regretting or being prosecuted for character assassination “.

Other speakers include Bilyaminu Sulayman, Usman Alhaji Shehu, Habu Baba Dala Ibrahim Bulama Lamba, Ali Iliyasu Galadima who represented Halima Kyari Joda, the Chairperson of Fika Local Government Council among others too numerous to mention.

On her part, the APC State Woman Leader, Ladi Jibrin Maluri expressed delight over seeing the APC Social Media practitioners meeting together for development of skills.