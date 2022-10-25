2023: Gboyega Oyetola leads supporters in walk for Bola Tinubu

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, his deputy, Benedict Alabi, and cabinet members led thousands of supporters in Osogbo to march in support of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Supporters converged on Osun State Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo around 9am before they embarked on the street rally.

The rally marched from Government House through Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo, Ola-Iya, Odi-Olowo, Isale-Osun, Oja-Oba, Station road, Ajegunle and terminated at Freedom park where the supporters were addressed.

The supporters, bearing banners in their hands, adorned fez-cap crested with Tinubu emblem.

They sang to woo residents of the State to vote for APC in 2023 general elections.

Oyetola implored the supporters to vote for Tinubu in 2023 and campaign for APC.

According to him: “ The walk for Tinubu is a very fortunate one because we will love to testify to its goodness. Tinubu will become the president of this nation because God’s mouth has proclaimed it.

“Tinubu popularity is well grounded in Osun state. He has been with us in Osun since 1999, he contributed heavily to emergence of progressive victory in this state. Nigerians should not leave this country for those that will use experiment with it through governance, we must vote the person who is experienced. He has changed Lagos State.

“Tinubu won’t only state problems but he will proffer solutions to them by presenting framework to address them. Other candidates are lamenting over insecurity without tell us how they will end it but Asiwaju when he unveiled his manifesto, it is clear that he will address use technology to solve the problem of insecurity.“