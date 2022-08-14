2023: Geoffrey Onyeama calls for united APC in Enugu

Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State to rebrand and come together.

During an open forum with the Kwusike Political Family in Enugu, Onyeama expressed his hope for a rebranded and united APC in order to win all elections in the state by 2023.

He was concerned that the state’s party faithful hadn’t learned from their electoral defeats of past elections.

Onyeama said he had after the last state elective congress of the party felt that the party had a team and envisaged a united and progressive APC ready to make the difference.

The Monister said “We had a number of crises for four years which divided our party in the state and we were disillusioned for not winning elections.

“As an opposition party in the state, you have to be united to overthrow the ruling party. Even though we are in a difficult situation but there is hope going forward”.

The Minister said it was not too late to seek for new circumstances that would put the party on good footing, adding that leaders were meant to serve their people.

According to him “the meeting was to do a postmortem of the circumstances that led to the lingering challenges in the party, adding that they would not want to repeat past mistakes.

“I am here to meet with my ‘family’. Kwusike Foundation is not a factional group that divides our party as some people think.

“One of the reasons I wanted us to meet is to do a postmortem about what we did right or wrong in the past in order to prepare ourselves better for future endeavours.

“As a party, coming together to chart a course is not reactionary or maintaining a status quo that is anti-people,” he said.

According to Onyeama, there have been lots of opinions and distractions after the party congress but we should not be distracted.

He said that political power was not meant to intimidate the people but to serve them, adding that members of the party were equal stakeholders.

“We will fight to deliver APC and make it competitive in Enugu State. We should try to seize control of governance through the ballot and make a meaningful difference.

“A lot of you have been working hard for the party and together we shall overcome the challenges. APC must thrive in the state,” Onyeama said.

Also some members of the party, including, Messrs Walter Oji, Benson Eze, Gbazuagu Nweke and Mrs Juliet Egbo, decried what they described as the hatred, hardship, intimidation and despair in the state chapter of the party.