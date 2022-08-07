2023: Godsday Orubebe drums support for Bola Tinubu

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, has praised All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his vision in laying the foundation of the economy of Lagos State.

He said the stellar accomplishments of the APC presidential candidate during his tenure as Lagos Governor cemented the status of Lagos as Africa’s largest economy.

He urged Nigerians to cast their vote for Tinubu to witness the same transformation nationwide.

Orubebe, who is the Director General, Delta 2023 Omo-Agege Campaign Council, spoke at the unveiling ceremony of Friday Osanebi as APC Deputy Governorship candidate to APC Delta North Senatorial District leaders in Asaba.

He said when he aspired to be Delta Governor in 2015, he assembled a team of Deltans in Lagos for three months to understudy the Lagos model of development under Bola Tinubu.

His words: ”I have followed the track record of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. It has been a record full of stellar accomplishments. Bola Tinubu laid the foundation. If Nigerians want a thriving and robust economy, then we must cast our votes for Tinubu. A man who has done it before with Lagos State.”

Osanebi urged party faithful work towards the success of the APC in next year’s election.

He said his choice was the result of wide consultation by Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege and other leaders of the party.

Osanebi said the event was significant in determining the success of the 2023 governorship election,urging members to ensure they win their respective units.

He said 29 canvassers per unit have been recruited to sell the party to the grassroots.

Ex- Delta Speaker Victor Ochei described Osanebi as a “man with tenacity of purpose” and an asset to the party.

He claimed the ruling Delta PDP are regretful of letting Friday Osanebi leave the party for APC, stressing that the PDP’s loss is the APC’s gain.

He said the party understands the imperative of bringing the marginalised Ndokwa people that contribute to the State’s economy to forefront of governance.

He said it was why the Deputy Governorship slot has been reserved for Ndokwa people.