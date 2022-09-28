2023: Godwin Obaseki did not endorse Peter Obi – aide

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, did not endorse the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the 2023 presidential election, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said Wednesday.

In a statement titled, ‘Rumours of Obaseki endorsement of Peter Obi, false’, Osagie said the news was “absolutely false and malicious.”

He added that the news was “being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives, intent on misleading and misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest.”

Osagie said, “The news item in a section of the media, stating that Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is absolutely false and malicious.

“No statement to such effect originated from the governor.

“The story is being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives, intent on misleading and misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest.”

He further noted, “Governor Obaseki has, from the onset of the electioneering cycle, been at the forefront of the campaign for our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The public is hereby warned to watch out for antics of quacks and unprofessional media organisations as well as unscrupulous individuals, seeking to misinform and stir confusion with their outright fake news.

“Obaseki, as the leader of the PDP in Edo State, will deploy his massive support base to ensure the victory of our party and its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”