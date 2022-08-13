2023: Gombe APC receives 616 PDP decampees

Membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe State got a boost on Saturday when 616 card carrying members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) switched loyalty to the APC.

At the reception ceremony for the PDP decampees in Dukku Local Government Area of the State, Abubakar Umar-Goro, Gombe State Secretary of the APC, said the large number of people being received into the party showed there is no hope for any opposition parties in the State come 2023.

According to him, with the calibre of decampees received in the LGA, the APC in Gombe has “been further fortified and this means that our chances in 2023 are getting brighter.”

He added that this was possible because the APC led Government of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya had entrenched good governance in the state.

Speaking for the decampees, a former PDP chieftain in the Local Government, Alhaji Kwairanga Dukku, who led the 616 PDP members from different wards within the Local Government, attributed their decision to join APC to the good and purpose-driven leadership style of Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Those who joined him into the APC included women and youth leaders in the area.

A member of the PDP Elders’ Forum in Dukku LGA, Alhaji Bappah Maru, while giving reasons for joining the APC said the efforts of the present administration in addressing water challenge in Dukku convinced him to join the APC.

Maru said their decision to join the APC was to appreciate the Governor Inuwa Yahaya-led administration for its people-oriented policies towards improving the wellbeing of the people of the Local Government and the state.

Vice chairman of the APC in Dukku LG, Alhaji Yahya Kole, thanked Governor Yahaya for delivering on his mandate to transform the state, adding “that is why we have become a party that everyone wants to join and we will keep receiving decampees as more are coming.”

In an interview with newsmen shortly after the event, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the large number being received showed that his administration was meeting the expectations of the people.

Governor Yahaya, who was represented by the state’s commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, said the addition would add value to the APC.

According to him, the addition would encourage his administration to deliver more dividends of democracy towards improving the wellbeing and welfare of the state.

He urged supporters of the party to remain strong and united going into the 2023 general election, adding that the unity of the party must be preserved by all stakeholders in the party.

He said all members of the party would be treated fairly in line with the principles of fairness and justice which the APC was known for.

“We are all brothers with equal rights in the party and everyone’s voice would be heard and we will carry everyone along in the task of developing the state,” he said.