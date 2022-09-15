2023: Gombe governor receives report of APC reconciliation committee

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received the report of the 21-man Reconciliation Committee constituted to resolve all grievances that arose from the congresses and primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking during the ceremony yesterday, Yahaya observed that no political system is immune from bickering that often arises at the point of power struggle.

The governor noted that the submission of the report could not have come at a time when political parties in the country are gearing up for the campaign season.

He said in spite of the seeming delay in the submission of the committee’s report, the party in the state was able to reimburse state Assembly aspirants across the state, and his administration has granted appointment to some of them who lost out at the primaries.

The governor said he is happy that no aggrieved member of the APC in the state has ditched the party, describing the maturity so far displayed as an internalisation of the spirit of sportsmanship for the greater good of the party, the state and democracy.

Yahaya who regretted the trajectory of politics in Nigeria, explained that some politicians ventured into the game without a clearly defined ideology to ferry them into the leadership recruitment process.

According to him, “I can say certainly that many Nigerians go into politics not based on political ideology or love for country but for personal interest. This is an apparent dislocation to the system, and if we must advance the cause of our people, then we must turn a new leaf.”

He appealed to leaders at all levels to view leadership from the prism of trust, accountability, integrity and patriotism, explaining that their actions can make or mar the development of the society.

Speaking also, the Chairman of the Committee, who is the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, explained that the committee met and interacted with all the aspirants who contested at both the state and national assemblies primary elections.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri, the chairman of the committee expressed satisfaction with the responses of the aspirants which indicated loyalty, solidarity and unshakable resolve to support the APC in the forthcoming general election.