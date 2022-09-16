2023: Goodluck Jonathan urges Nigerians to vote for credible leaders

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has advised Nigerians to vote for credible leaders who have the country at heart and would see Nigeria as their project.

He gave the advice during an interview with newsmen in Minna, Niger State on Thursday after a visit to the former Head of State, General Abduisalam Abubakar, who recently returned from foreign medical treatment.

Jonathan urged youths in the country to ensure that they elected a president who will have the interest of the people and country at heart without compromise.

He noted that General Abduisalam Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, must be under serious pressure ahead of the 2023 general elections to ensure free, fair, credible, and peaceful exercise.

The former president applauded the role of the elder statesman in the country s elections and in the African region while praying for his good health.

Jonathan also paid homage to a former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his residence in Minna before his departure to Abuja.