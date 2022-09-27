2023: Group condemns substitution of Borno Central PDP senatorial candidate

The Solidarity group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State has condemned the substitution of the candidate of Borno Central Senatorial District, Jibrin Tatabe, with Mohammed Kumalia for the 2023 general elections.

According to the group, the zone’s delegates unanimously elected Tatabe at the May 23, 2022 primary in Maiduguri.

Condemning the substitution, yesterday, in Maiduguri, the Secretary of the PDP Solidarity group, Ashiek Umar, disclosed that after winning the senatorial primary elections, Tatabe was issued with a certificate of return by the national leadership of PDP in the state.

He, therefore, declared that the elected candidate for the senatorial district has not withdrawn his nomination up till now.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Besides, he said, the substitution of Tatabe’s candidature has, however, suppressed the will of the electorates at the primary.

He added: “To our dismay, we saw Kumalia’s name on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) list of nominated candidates.”

He noted that he did not contest for the primary, stressing that the 2022 Electoral Act stated that a substituting candidate must be nominated through valid primary elections and monitored by the commission.

“It is on record that there was no primary election conducted in Maiduguri to substitute Tatabe with Kumalia in the senatorial district,” he maintained.

He said the only senatorial primary was between Tatabe and Bukar Kachalla, when the former was returned elected by the senatorial delegates.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

He alleged that most of the PDP substituted candidates are, however, supported by Abuja politicians.

He warned that Tatabe could not be bought over by anybody, as he remains Borno Central Senatorial Candidate for the forthcoming general elections.

“The substitution of Tatabe with Kumalia may affect integrity of the party, resulting in reduced support of the people,” he warned.