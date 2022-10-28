2023: Group Godwin Obaseki against appointing many aides

A pro-democracy group, International Transparency and Good Governance for Africa Initiative, has urged Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki not to appoint many aides ahead of the 2023 general elections as being done by some governors.

The group in statement signed by its Executive Director, Cheryl Olusanya said similar appointments made by Obaseki in 2020, contributed largely to the tension that followed the election in his state.

According to the group, the appointment of numerous aides under the payroll of government as a strategy to win election in Nigeria is a grievous act of corruption, which the legislative and anti-graft agencies must look to protect the nation’s democracy. The group has therefore called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies to garner enough political will to deal with the situation.

The group condemned the recent appointment of no fewer than 40,000 Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants by the Rivers state government on the eve of general elections, calling it an “act capable of discrediting elections in the country.”

The group noted that it monitored the 2020 governorship election in Edo state and suggested in its report that the appointment of numerous aides by Governor Obaseki was part of the causes of the crises that came up before and during the election.

“Appointment of aides ahead of election is a mockery of our democracy. We have seen thousands of SSAs and SAs appointed for election purposes in Zamfara, Cross Rivers, Delta, Niger, Bayelsa and many other states of federation. It is not only uneconomic and wasteful but a setback for our democracy by those we trusted,’’ it said.

The group said Nigerian governors were abusing the mandate given to them by the people to superintend over the treasury and using it for selfish purposes. The group urged the National Assembly to find a way out of this political menace and abuse of office by public officers in Nigeria.

The group called on Governor Obaseki to direct the monies for the salaries of those illegal aides into roads and other infrastructure development, declaring: “That is why you were elected into public office as Governor,”

It further stated that most political aides appointed by governors few months to elections always come with ‘a do-or-die’ mind-set to win elections, so that they can be recognised and rewarded by their employers.

It described such appointment as ‘illegal, corrupt and daylight rigging.’

The group advised the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to collaborate with government agencies and INEC on how to prosecute such governors after leaving office for corruption.