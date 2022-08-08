2023: Group organises special inter-faith prayers for Bola Tinubu

A political group, the ‘ROT Like Minds,’ organised special prayers on Sunday in Lagos for the success of the APC candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the 2023 presidential election.

The coordinator of the group, Jimmy Akinboro, chaired the joint Islam and Christian special prayers.

NAN reports that the group is made up of supporters of Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye (APC-Kosofe, Lagos Federal Constituency).

Akinboro said the group organised the prayers to seek spiritual intervention for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

“The group believes that Tinubu’s presidential ambition will become a reality by seeking the blessings of God.

“Tinubu is a trusted and tested leader who has touched lives and redefined leadership in and out of political positions,’’ he said.

Akinboro added that the prayer session was also to support Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State’s re-election bid.

“This is not the first time Hon. Agunsoye is organising this type of programme.

“We have embarked upon this prayer session in honour of our principal and our mentor.

“This is because he has unfolded his ambition to become the president of the country by the grace of God.

“We are his foot soldiers and we are his loyalists. All of us have come under the banner of this group to organise this Christian and Muslim prayer session.

“We want to hand over all our affairs to God, so that He can guide us and grant our request.

“This is so that Tinubu can become president to continue to do what he knows how to do best, which is developing people and developing society,’’ Akinboro said.

In his remarks, Adebajo Adetunji, an APC chieftain in Kosofe Local Government Area said the prayer session was to pray for more wisdom, knowledge and for Tinubu’s aspiration to come to reality.

Adetunji said the prayer was to hand over everything to God, the Creator.

“He precisely knows from the beginning to the end, so we are committing Tinubu’s ambition to God to see him through the 2023 election,’’ he said.

In another contribution, Kayode Alegbe, a party leader in Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA), said “Asiwaju Tinubu has really performed well.

“If you look at his records when he was Lagos State governor, he created the 37 LCDAs.

“These councils have created jobs for more people in the state.

“Tinubu groomed many leaders across the country and elevated so many politicians.

“That is why we are also supporting his ambition and also supporting Gov. Sanwo-Olu.’’