2023: Group urges Nyesom Wike to reveal those backing Atiku Abubakar in presidency

The Director General of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors (TSA), Prince Oyelude Oladele, has urged River Governor Nyesom Wike to disclose identities of those individuals in the presidency backing presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Wike last week alleged that some persons in the presidency were in support of Atiku and National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Oladele, who appealed to Wike to expose such mole within the presidency, said the Governor was a genuine agitator for national equity and justice that Nigerians must respect.

Oladele said it was unfortunate that a progressive leader in the presidency could be backing the presidential candidate of the PDP without considering the interest the APC.

According to him: “We, as a support group of the APC, appeal to Governor Wike to unmask the person in the presidency that’s backing the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar against southern interest.

“Nigerians must reject the PDP and her presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as it is very visible that they are coming with regional sentiment and political deception.”