2023: House member urge Nigerian youths to resist vote buying

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has urged Nigerian youths to resist vote buying during the 2023 election.

He urged the youths to obtain their PVCs, vote PDP and protect their votes and ensure it count after the election.

Bagos disclosed this on Saturday during the commissioning of stadium pavilion and Volleyball Court constructed by him at Du community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State to encourage sport activities among youths.

He described the Youths as the heartbeat of sports and political activities and urged them to work hard to take back Nigeria in 2023.

“We must get our PVCs, vote massively for PDP and ensure that our vote count in 2023 election. As Nigerian youths, we must resist all form of vote buying to take back Nigeria from the hands of those who are destroying the country.”

Bagos who is contesting for a second tenure said he will continue to pursue legislative activities that will empower and equipping the next generation.

He urged the youths to venture in to sports activities to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

Deputy Governorship candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon. Josephine Piyo said sport is one of the activities that unify people and encouraged youths to take advantage of the facilities to train themselves.

She applauded Bagos for initiating youths oriented programmes that are equipping the next generation and urged the youths to return Bagos in 2023.

The National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Mohammad Suleiman Kadede who commissioned the Pavilion and Volleyball court urged youths to take advantage of sports activities to compete with their counterparts across the world.