2023: Ibrahim Shekarau sacrifices senatorial ambition, joins PDP

Former Kano State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, on Monday formally joined the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as he forfeited his senatorial candidacy of New Nigeria People’s Party.

In a colourful ceremony that was witnessed by the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo alongside prominent bigwigs of the party, the sitting Senator, Kano Central, said “I and my followers have today dump NNPP for PDP”.

Shekarau left the NNPP penultimate week accusing its national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over failure to implement unpublished terms of an agreement it reached with the group before its defection to the party in May.