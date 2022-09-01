2023: Ifeanyi Okowa asked to market himself, leave Peter Obi alone

The Obi/Datti Media Office has urged the presidential running mate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to market himself and stop his futile attempt to label Peter Obi a bigot.

The media office said Okowa got it all wrong, by accusing the Labour Party presidential candidate of fanning the embers of religion and the associated sentiments.

It said the governor exposed himself as grossly ignoring the magnitude of the nation’s challenges and why Nigerians are rising in support of the LP presidential ticket holder.

The statement read in part, “Okowa’s baseless allegation is one of the many attempts at trying to label Obi as belonging to the country’s primaeval politics, religion, tribe, and geography.

“First, Obi was tagged a mere social media blitz, hanging in the air without structure; second, he was labelled an Igbo and IPOB irredentist, and, now Okowa, grieved by Obi’s popularity among the lay faithful now, says he is fanning religious sentiments.

“The truth is that Obi is a driver of a movement whose membership and support cut across all facets of our national life and any attempts to pigeonhole him into any sector will fail.

“Obi has visited churches even before he became the present run for the presidency. In July 2021, he was at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, Abuja, to attend the 25th anniversary of a priest and the church erupted when he was introduced. At various weddings in Abuja, Lagos, and, all over the country where he visited, Nigerians celebrated him for what he stood for and what he did when he held public office in Anambra State.

“One of such functions was Dr Okowa’s child’s wedding at the National Ecumenical Conference Centre, Abuja, this year. Celebration of Obi at any public gathering has been there long before he became began to aspire for the presidency.“

It further said, “Recently in Kaduna State, Obi attended a wedding ceremony in a Mosque and his admirers thronged around him in a bid to touch him.

“Moreover, Obi the Datti Media office is privy to the fact that in most of the top public church appearances of Obi, including a recent Dunamis Church outing in Abuja, the Delta state governor was always invited.

“He either stayed away or sends his wife to represent him and because Obi does not like a rep where the people want him, he strives to show presence despite his tight schedule.

“We don’t expect Governor Okowa to join in this fantasy talks of attack dogs but to use every available avenue he has to market himself and his candidate instead of dwelling in gainsaying anything that concerns Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“Truth which is glaring and known to even Okowa is that the Labour Party candidate is leading a movement that cannot be stopped or distracted by any side talk because it was prompted by long-standing oppression of the people who are about to be liberated with Obi’s message of hope.

“Taking back the country and rebuilding it is a task that is almost certain as there is no going back. The oppressors have forced the oppressed to pull the trigger and there is going back.“

The media office appealed to Nigerians to always remain Obidient and focused on the new Nigeria of our dreams.