2023: Igbo group cautions Orji Kalu over statements against Ndigbo

Imeobi Igbo Forum, a socio-political organisation, has cautioned former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, over what they termed his recurrent and loose statements against the interests of Ndigbo.

In a press statement issued yesterday via SMS and signed by its National President, Dr. Mike Ikegulu, the forum declared: “We have watched him dancing naked: from a deceitful presidential ambition, to Lawan presidential support, and now rooting for an octogenarian”.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The statement further declared: “We ask, since when has shamelessness become the attribute of the politician? His utterances have gotten more offensive against Ndigbo since his prison experience.

“We remind Nigerians that Igbo leaders emerge, but not by inheritance, election or appointment.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

“All right thinking Nigerians know that for equity, justice and fair play, 2023 belongs to the South East. For the security and economic crises our erstwhile political elites have plunged the country into, all descerning minds except the beneficiaries want to take back their country”.

Orji Kalu’s aim is to poison the minds of other nationalities rooting for South East presidency. We therefore urge him to plant his eyes on his associates and see how much of a laughing stock he has succeeded in making himself. This statement should serve as a food for thought for him.”