2023: Igbo leaders seek united front ahead elections

Leaders of Ndi-Igbo Youth Organisation have called on the Southeast to approach the 2023 presidential election with a united front.

The leaders, who said a summit is being planned in Enugu, tagged: “Emerging Igbo Leaders’ Summit 2022,” said prominent people of Igbo extraction would meet to decide on the way forward.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee (CPC), Dr. Chibuike Echem, said: “We are going to sit as a group, as a people and address issues that bother our region; address issues that affect our people – security, hunger, suffering are issues that are pertinent on the table right now because they affect every person from the Southeast.

“Ndigbo, despite our natural and divine endowment to create wealth, transform societies, and contribute optimally toward the development of any environment we find ourselves, have suddenly found ourselves in political captivity and socio-political slavery within the context of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”