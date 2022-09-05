2023: Igbos in Kebbi open to all aspirants

The president general of Igbo community in Kebbi State, Chief Samuel Nnamani, has said that, Igbo community association is none political therefore open to all parties aspirants be it Igbo, Hausa, Yorba and other tribe that comes to them for advice.

According to him, Igbos in Kebbi have no anointed candidate in any political party, saying Nigeria belongs to all tribes and religion so any good leader that God gives to the country will have the Igbos support.

On PVCs collection preparatory to 2023 polls, the Igbo leader said that, at least 90℅ of Igbos eligible voters have collected their PVCs due to aggressive campaigns in churches and in public places ” we have been talking to our members to get voters cards because is their rights and that has yeilded positive results”.

He explained that, the relationship between Igbos and the traditional rulers in Kebbi is very cordial as the emir of Gwandu his royal highness Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar’s door is always open to none indigenes particularly the Igbos, while describing the Gwandu monarch as tribalised royal farther he said his stay in Kebbi since 1978 has been so good.

Chief Nnamani, noted that Igbos in Kebbi remains grateful to president Muhammadu Buhari for building Igbo pavilion in Birnin Kebbi and governor Bagudu of Kebbi state for treating Igbos like indigenes.

He mentioned that, the Igbo community have resolved the Eze Igbo tussle in Kebbi state as they got the nod of Gwandu emirate to elect a new Eze and chief Emerson Emaka Okafor is the new Eze Igbo in Kebbi, he call on Nigerians to pray for peace during and after the 2023 elections saying God knows who will lead the country politicians are only fighting themselves.