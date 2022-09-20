Politics

2023: INEC lists Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, others as president candidates

September 20, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and others as presidential candidates for next year’s poll.

This is according to a circular released by the electoral body on Tuesday. The INEC circular also included the candidates’ state of origin, age, and other details.

It also listed their running mates as well as their qualifications.

