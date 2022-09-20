2023: INEC lists Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, others as president candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and others as presidential candidates for next year’s poll.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

This is according to a circular released by the electoral body on Tuesday. The INEC circular also included the candidates’ state of origin, age, and other details.

It also listed their running mates as well as their qualifications.