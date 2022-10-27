2023: Iyorchia Ayu’s kinsmen back Samuel Ortom, demand apology from Atiku Abubakar

Kinsmen of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, have demanded an apology from the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over his comments on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.
Ayu’s kinsmen under the auspices of the coalition of Jemgbagh Youths said Atiku must retract his statement profiling the governor and victims of herdsmen attacks if he wants their votes in the 2023 general elections.
The leader of the coalition, Terngu Ikyernun, said while the group wants the PDP to win at the polls, it won’t tolerate Atiku’s statement profiling Ortom, hence the need for him to publicly apologise if he values their votes come 2023.
Receiving the group on a solidarity march to the Government House, Ortom wondered why a presidential candidate would be quick to defend a section of the society against others who are victims of violent crimes.
He said though Atiku has spoken to him in private, he must publicly retract his statement profiling him.
“I vehemently condemn the statement against me by Atiku. When it got to me, I chatted him through a WhatsApp message, he apologised but declined to make a public apology.
“You cannot undress an elder like me in public and come back to dress me in the room,” the governor said.
