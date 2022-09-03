2023: Jerry Useni urges Nigerians to vote for credible candidates

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Retired Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni, has advised Nigerians to vote for credible candidates in the 2023 general elections, and not money.

Useni gave the advice when he received the Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo in his Abuja residence on Friday in Abuja.

“My plea is that we should do the right, choose the right people. Don’t follow people because they can give you money.

“My plea to all of you is that we must all do the right thing. Vote properly, vote the right people not because they give you money,” he said.

Useni said that Nigeria is a country blessed with everything, all that was needed to make the country great was to do the right thing.

“Everybody has a time to do something, some of us have played our role, some of you are still playing your role while some will play theirs later.”

Useni, who expressed delight in the manner in which Adebayo spoke, said he was convinced that he meant well for the country, advising that he maintain it.

Earlier in his remarks, Adebayo said he was in Useni residence to seek his blessings and advice on the 2023 general elections.

The SDP presidential candidate said that Nigeria needed a government that was capable of addressing the numerous complaints and injustices.

Adebayo said that in every part of the country there were complaints about one injustice or the other including ethnic, religion, economic and social.

He said the injustice must be addressed by a leader who was ready to say the truth and do the right thing at all times.

“We must say the truth in this country. It may be convenient, it may not be convenient to some.

“It may make some people happy or and some not make some happy, but we must say the truth.

“Everything we need to succeed as a country has been given to us but our problem is we quarrel with the truth.

“We need to have leaders like you who know the truth and say the truth.

“We must have a government that is capable of addressing the numerous complains by Nigerians in 2023,” Adebayo said.

He said that the job of the head of state was to be the father of all, who we say the truth and be ready to make sacrifice when the need arises.