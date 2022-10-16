2023: Josef Onoh accuses Atiku Abubakar of ‘bridge of unity’ sabotage with divisive politics

Spokesman of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign in the Southeast, Dr Josef Onoh has accused the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of divisive politics, intended to engender ethnic suspicion among Nigerians.

He described Atiku as an anti- cohesive politician who pretends as a bridge builder and whose desperation insults the sensitivities and aspirations of the Northern political leaders.

Onoh made the allegation in reaction to statements credited to Atiku Abubakar in a northern forum where he reportedly said that northerners don’t need a southerner as president of Nigeria.

Onoh said that he was disappointed in Atiku’s gaffe, stressing that the PDP presidential candidate’s poor remarks gave him out as an ethnic bigot who doesn’t deserve to be a president of Nigeria.

He said that Atiku’s statements run counter to the agreement of Northern Governors and political leaders who supported the emergency of southern presidential candidates.

He noted that what Atiku said could well be interpreted to mean that the over 38 million votes from southern Nigeria do not matter in the electoral system.

“Clearly, this is a mental incapacitation of one who cannot run the affairs of Nigeria and I urge all southerners to read the hand writing on the wall and make a choice because Atiku’s admission is not fake, but a conscious submission because out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. I urge governors of southern Nigeria extraction to read the handwriting on the wall.

“It’s disgusting and sad that somebody who is supposed to be a unifier is a decimator, creating division even before he assumes office. This shows the type of presidency that Atiku intends to run.

“I urge all well meaning southerners, in the south east, south west and south-south to understand that we have been labeled as second class citizens. In our very own eyes, our birth right and destiny are being sold. This is division other than unification. Clearly, Tinubu is the answer to Nigeria’s unity.”

He condemned Atiku’s statement for not representing the spirit of a country that Nigerians desire, adding that the statement failed to portray the nation as having one destiny.

“It’s so sad that this is coming at a time that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is trying to initiate a government of national unity where the interest of all Nigerians will be carried along. Ironically his opponent is trying to polarize the country more than it has ever been.

Certainly, Atiku has showcased himself as one not fit to be president of Nigeria. He has labeled himself as the core problem of Nigeria staring everyone in the face. He has justified our campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become the next President of Nigeria,” Onoh said