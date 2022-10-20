2023: Josef Onoh, Joe Igbokwe make Bola Tinubu’s South East campaign council list

More members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state have been admitted into the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Prominent among them is Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh who was among the 17 Gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP for the 2023 election.
Tinubu’s ally, Mr. Joe Igbokwe also made the list as part of strengthening the campaign council in the south east.
Earlier than the updated list released in Abuja on Wednesday, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a PDP Senatorial candidate for the 2023 election featured in the list that unsettled PDP members in Enugu state and beyond.
Onoh was included as the 43rd member of the Tinubu PCC’s Public Affairs department which is being headed by Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) as the Chief Spokesman of the campaign council.
Reacting to the development, Onoh said that in as much as he remains a member of the PDP in Enugu state, he must campaign for a southern presidential candidate, particularly one he feels has more potential of wining next year’s presidential election.
“My loyalty to the Asiwaju Presidential aspiration remains unshakable anchored in the principle that the 2023 presidency belongs to a southern, agreement reached in Asaba by the southern governors and stressed in Enugu and Lagos, respectively,” Onoh said.
He disclosed that Tinubu has now restrategized and is more poised to win greater votes in the south east with the enriched members of the campaign Council list from the south east.
Onoh who had acted as the spokesman of the Tinubu campaign council in the south east noted that it was not true, the narrative that people of the south east will not vote for Tinubu, stating that once Asiwaju flags of his campaign, the picture will become more visible in the zone.
The APC members in Enugu state who made the new list include the the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji; the state party chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa; it’s legal adviser, B.N Nebe; Chief Joel Mammel, Hon Eugene Odoh, among others.
The list however fell short to include top APC Stalwarts in the state such as ex-Governor Sullivan Chime, Osita Okechukwu, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, among others.
