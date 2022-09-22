2023: Joshua Dariye charge Nigerians to vote credible candidates

Former Plateau State Governor Joshua Chibi Dariye has challenged the people of his state and the rest of Nigeria to go all out to cast their votes for candidates that can provide credible leadership, victory and take them to promise land during the 2023 general elections.

Senator Dariye stated this at a reception organized by his political friends and we’ll wishers at Landfield Rayfield Resort in Jos.

According to him, “If you have PVC then you are my friend. Very soon we are going to meet and see among the candidates who can lead us to victory and promise land. Is not about sentiment, it is not about my tribe or my turn, it is about competence, capability, vision and strength.

“So, therefore, my prayers every time is that God would bring a man with a commitment for the poor, widow, downtrodden, neglected and in the area of development he will not choose between urban and rural area roads.”

Senator Dariye hinted that by the grace of God “we will fix this country and Plateau all together”

Dariye used the event to express gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for granting him and Nyame a presidential pardon.

Dariye also acknowledged the prayers of the people of the state for his freedom, saying your prayers have been answered by God and I’m now free.

The former Senator also gives God the glory for preserving his life throughout his trial moment.

He said, “We are here to rejoice because this is the day that the Lord has made. First of all, let me thank God for his mercy and President Muhammadu Buhari who was so magnanimous and gracious in granting us this presidential pardon myself and Jolly Nyame.

“It is on this note that I am here to say I acknowledge all your prayers, collective solidarity and with the will of God.

Hundreds of political associates and people of Plateau graced the event.