2023: Kaduna APC releases 989-man list campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has released the list of the state Campaign Management Council for the 2023 general elections, with a commitment to embark on issue-based campaigns devoid of violence in the coming months.

Unveiling the list of members of the campaign Council at the state party secretariat on Thursday, the Kaduna State APC Chairman, Emmanuel Jakada, said 60 percent of the members are youth and women, including party officials, senior stakeholders of the Party, APC elders and seasoned technocrats, that will drive a successful campaign in the next few months, leading to the 2023 general elections.

The Campaign Council has Governor Nasir El-Rufai as Chairman while the Kaduna State APC gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Uba Sani is the Deputy Chairman (1), The state Deputy Governor who doubles as Uba Sani running mate, Dr Hadiza Balarabe will serve as the Deputy Chairman (2).

Comprising 22 Directorates and 989 members, the Campaign Council also has the Kaduna State APC Chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jakada(rtd) as Vice Chairman(1) while the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honorable Yusuf Zailani, is Vice Chairman (2).

Similarly, a one-term gubernatorial aspirant, Commissioner and Financial Controller at ECOWAS, Professor Muhammad Sani Bello is the Director General of the Campaign Council while Hafiz Bayero, the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, is Deputy Director General Operations.

Given the calibre of persons on the Campaign Council, Jakada said the campaigns in the coming from weeks will be conducted in a civil manner.

He stated that the campaign will focus on issues and the achievements of the APC-led administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the last seven years, and the need for consolidation and continuity of the laudable achievement so far recorded.

He also absorbed his party of being responsible for the violence that broke out during the PDP presidential rally in Kaduna State on Monday.