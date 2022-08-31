2023: Kebbi youth group moves against senator’s re-election bid

As the race towards the 2023 general elections draws closer, a youth group in Kebbi State has moved against the Sen Bala Ibn Na’Allah’s bid to return to the red chamber.

Na’Allah, who is representing Kebbi South Senatorial District in the Senate, was the deputy majority leader in the 8th Nigerian Senate.

However the youths from his constituency alleged that he has contributed little to impact their lives.

“Any politician that has little or no contributions to our lives before now should not be voted for and Send Bala Ibn Na’Allah is one of them,” the chairman and secretary of Zuru Emirate Youths Vanguard, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman Wasagu and Muhammed Garba Matsari, said in a statement they jointly signed.

The group said: “Senator Bala Na’Allah does not deserve to be reelected as Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District come 2023.”

The group further stated that there is widespread discontent with Na’Allah representation in the constituency, adding that politicians, traditional and religious leaders in the Zuru Emirate and elsewhere in the zone do not feel his impact.

Backing their claims, the group said, “Senator Na’Allah has been the Vice Chairman at the Senate Aviation Committee; Chairman at Air Force Committee; Chairman at Aviation Committee and Vice-Chairman at Ethics and Privileges Committee.

“Na’Allah was also the Deputy Majority Leader at the Senate from 2015 to June 2019. With such prominent positions, the Senator was capable of assisting people from all over Kebbi State in terms of securing employment and empowerment,” the group said, alleging that the few beneficiaries of Na’Allah connections are members of his immediate family and his in-laws.

Part of their grievances also include the allegation that the Senator mismanaged constituency projects allotted to him amongst which they listed to include a motorized borehole to end water scarcity for the people of Zuru Emirate that he diverted to his premises.

“According to the Federal Government 2017 Appropriation Act, construction of two police stations at Wasagu and Birnin-Yawuri was awarded at ₦150,000,000 just as supply of books to schools in the district was said to have cost ₦200,000,000.

“In other examples, a single 12×12 classroom unit was awarded at ₦10,000,000 while the construction of one staff room and a headmaster’s office at Shanga Primary School cost ₦30,000,000. The largest contract costing ₦300,000,000 was allegedly for the supply of laboratory equipment to Zuru and Yawuri that are to arrive five years after the award, “ the group said while advising the APC to have a rethink ahead of the 2023 Kebbi South Senatorial election.