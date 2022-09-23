2023: Keeping Iyorchia Ayu, Samuel Anyanwu in office is threatening PDP chances – CUPP

As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a different twist on Friday with the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, making some revelations about what transpired in the party, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that keeping the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu in the office is threatening the party chances in 2023.

The Spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement, called on the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, to as a matter of urgency reverse its decision on the party’s National Chairman, Ayu.

He asked the party’s NEC members to quickly show Ayu and the party’s National Secretary, Anyanwu, the way out for the party to be unified ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ugochinyere accused the two party leaders of carrying out internal anti and divisive activities which have been polarising the party.

He particularly accused them of engaging in falsification and swapping of names of winners of party primaries.

The CUPP spokesperson accused Ayu and Anyanwu of allowing inducement to make them change the name of the winner of Ideato South House of Assembly primaries with an aspirant, who came last in the election.

He further accused the PDP National Secretary and Ayu of working for Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, to ensure that PDP candidates are weakened in Imo State, especially in Ideato North and South Federal Constituency.

Ugochinyere, who is the candidate of PDP for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency in Imo State said, “keeping these two men in office reminds us of the dark days of Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the PDP.

“I call on the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to press it on chieftains of the party and Ayu on the need to save the party from further polarisation and loss of our base in the South.

“This can be achieved by ensuring that PDP National Chairman, Senator Ayu quits the party now alongside the National Secretary, Anyanwu.

“Anyanwu is working hard for the Imo State Governor, Uzodinma, on a mission to destroy Imo PDP.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar must be careful of sharing information with Ayu and Anyanwu as both still maintain strong ties and contacts with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.”