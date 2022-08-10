2023: Ken Nnamani, Sullivan Chime to lead Bola Tinubu’s campaign in Enugu

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group, Enugu Chapter has vowed to unite the warring members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for its Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and other candidates.

The group also disclosed that the party stakeholders and past candidates of the party would be contacted to come back to Enugu and campaign for Tinubu/Shettima victory.

The Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group Enugu State chapter, Dr. Ben Nwoye disclosed this to newsmen after the group’s inaugural meeting in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to Nwoye, a former president of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani and former Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime, Mr Osita Okechumwu, Senator Ayogu Eze, among other stakeholders would lead the campaigns for Senator Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in Enugu State.

Hear him, “The campaign group had resolved to contact the leaders, including the director general of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu; the 2019 governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ayogu Eze and all the leaders who were pushed away by the party leadership in the state.

“We have resolved to unite the party in Enugu State and also contact our leaders and enjoin them to join hand in getting votes for the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his deputy Shettima and other APC candidates.

“We have set committee that will contact our top leaders, Senator Ken Nnamani, former governor, Sullivan Chime, Senator Ayogu Eze, Mr Osita Okechukwu, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Bar, Juliet Ibekaku and others to come back to Enugu, join hands to seek votes for the success Tinubu in the next 2024 election

“Our focus is to win elections in 2023. The issue of who is the authentic or who hijacked the party, we are not concerned with that.

“We must vote and ensure the success of all APC candidates in Enugu State especially our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We must not join those saying that they are not voting party. We are voting APC. It will be an anti- party for anyone of us to vote against our party. We don’t vote for anyone based on personal relationships

The group however, condemned the Enugu state factional chairman of the larry, Barr, Ugo Agballa for anti-party activities, stressing that Agballa is working for Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubaka.

“The factional chairman of the state party, Agballa has vowed to suspend anybody that organise any group in the state for the victory of Tinubu. He went ahead to set a disciplinary committee to discipline Hon Ginika Tour for moving around the country to mobilize and sensitizing Ndigbo and christians for Tinubu.

“Agballa also vowed to suspend the Minister of foreign affairs, Goeffery Onyeama, if he finally holds the meeting he scheduled to hold on the 12th of this month in support of Tinubu,” Nwoye said.