2023: Labour Party appoints Dudu Manuga as national women leader

The Labour Party, LP has appointed Mrs Dudu Manuga as the party’s national women leader.

An education and humanitarian expert, Manuga is from Gombe State.

Manuga is the Executive Director at Responsible Citizenship and Humanitarian Development Initiative. She obtained a degree in French and linguistics from the University of Jos.

Manuga’s nomination as women leader was announced by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Thursday.

Obi, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, made the announcement while he congratulated Manuga.

The tweet reeds, “Congratulations to Mrs Dudu Manuga from Gombe State on her nomination as the National Woman Leader of our great party, Labour Party. -PO.”

Recall that Obi has had a timeline of visits to churches lately.

The Labour Party candidate last Friday trended on social media when he went for a worship service with Dunamis International Gospel Centre headquartered in Abuja.

He was accompanied by Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and the First Lady of Delta State, Edith Okowa, and a pastor, who also prayed for Nigeria.

During the visit to the church, Obi cried to God to deliver Nigeria from insecurity among other challenges currently facing the country.

The Labour Party candidate could be seen holding the Nigerian flag, kneeling down, as he prayed heaped prayer on Nigeria.

“God we have no other country except this one, God deliver us, God heal us, God liberate us, we have no nation except this one, God deliver us,” Obi prayed.

Shortly after his visit, Obi also worshiped at Obi worshiped at Revival Assembly Church Ogba, in Lagos State.

Recall Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, is one of the frontline contenders for the 2023 presidential election.

Obi has enjoyed online patronage and growing acceptance among many youths, especially from the southern part of Nigeria since he emerged as the LP presidential flagbearer.