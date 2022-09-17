2023: Labour Party confident of nationwide victory – communique

The success of its two-day national retreat held in Abuja seems to have inspired the Labour Party (LP) as the Party has expressed confidence in its ability to secure a nationwide victory in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

In a communique, the party said that crucial national issues were discussed at the retreat and resolutions passed, adding that it was determined to join hands with supporters to take over political power in Nigeria.

The party explained that the retreat titled “Nigeria at a Crossroads: Labour Party as the Only Credible Option for National Salvation,” was to build more confidence in its supporters; as it disclosed plans to set up a presidential campaign planning and strategy committee for next year’s general election.

This committee LP said will come up with a policy document that would be made public in two weeks.

The communiqué read: “That Labour Party leaders and stakeholders shall be active in the process of rescuing Nigeria from the ruling cartel in APC and PDP, who are holding the country hostage, by pushing a new message of hope and national prosperity that will forever change how politics is played in Nigeria.

“That Labour Party shall enthrone a government that is egalitarian and inclusive, which will make Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution justiciable, as against the current regime of nepotism and irresponsibility.

“That Labour Party shall make the Nigerian Workers’ Charter of Demands the driving agenda of the Labour Party Campaign for the 2023 elections, which will be implemented by Labour Party government on short, medium and long term bases, to redefine Nigeria and put it on the path of positive development.

“That Labour Party Government shall invest in human capital development, especially the country’s teaming youth populace through effective and functioning quality education by ensuring the revival of Nigeria’s decadent education sector.

“That Labour Party Government shall put strategies in place towards the implementation of the directive principle of the Nigerian State in advancing the economic prosperity of Nigerians towards political cohesion and national security in the light of the insecurity and sharp division in Nigeria.

“That the Labour Party will engage major challenges confronting Nigeria and ensure that it proposes alternatives that will promote national integration and enhancement of citizens’ rights and eliminate all forms of discriminatory issues, such as state of origin and tribes, and prevent identity politics.

That Labour Party shall be very purposeful about power generation, industrialisation and economic diversification through skills and human capital development.”

At the retreat, LP agreed to commit to comprehensive military reform, state and other security architectural reforms that will ensure effective internal security and stability of Nigeria.

This is in addition to mobilizing all Nigerians to defeat ethnic politics and religious politics and usher in a new Nigeria devoid of primordial sentiments, manipulation and exploitation of the current rulers of the country.

“That Labour Party shall consciously coordinate and provide the needed leadership the growing mass movement around the Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his Vice-Presidential Candidate, Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, and shall ensure that this historic momentum is sustained into the 2023 Ballots’ Revolution of the Nigerian people,” the communique stated.

