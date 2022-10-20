2023: Lagos assembly member denies plotting against speaker

A legislator, Mr Gholahan Yishawu, says he not only wants the Lagos Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, to be re-elected in his constituency in 2023, but also wants him to again lead the 10th Assembly in the State.
Yishawu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa 02 state constituency, made this known during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday..
The lawmaker, who is Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Planning, denied an allegation that he was part of a plot to stop Obasa from leading the house again after the present ninth Assembly.
He said that the number of terms a person could serve as speaker was not limited, and the more experienced the person, the better he would deliver on the job for the benefit of the people.
Yishawu said he maintained a good relationship with the speaker and aligned with his good agenda to move the assembly and the state forward.
“I support his re-election in the 2023 general elections and as speaker in the next 10th assembly because of his leadership skills.
“I will continue to support the vision of Mr Speaker to fast-track the success of the House and the development of our dear state,” he said.
The lawmaker advised all members of APC to disregard rumours deliberately instigated to cause misunderstanding among leaders and members of the party.
He said his primary duty was his legislative responsibilities and activities targeted at improving the lives and welfare of his constituents, which he had been doing.
Yishawu said that the attention of every member of the party should be on preparations for the forthcoming elections .
He said that they must be focused on ensuring victory for Sen. Bola Tinubu in the presidential election.
Yishawu said attention should also be on achieving victory for the APC candidates in the Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and the House of Assembly elections.
